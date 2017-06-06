Phoenix police try to stay cool in the Valley heat

- Triple-digit temps have a lot of us feeling the heat and while we all want to cool off, some of our men and women in uniform don't always have that luxury.

"I carry Gatorade-type drinks... it's all hot," Officer Richard Codding said.

Officer Codding has been riding a motorcycle for Phoenix police for 11 years. Before that, he was in a cruiser, but Codding says there's no way to escape the blazing hot temperatures.

"Then, we'll go into the ballistic vest... entraps all the heat up into the head area," he said.

Outfitted with about an extra 25 pounds of equipment, Codding says he has to keep an eye on the scale before and after shifts.

"Usually, I lose anywhere from seven to 11 pounds of fluid per day," he said. "And then at night I'll try to rehydrate for the next day."

While we were with Officer Codding, a two-vehicle accident at 43rd Avenue and Cactus happened just down the road from the precinct. Codding and other first responders worked in full gear, but some had the luxury of short sleeves.

"We'll try to take and regulate the exposure outside as much as we can," he said.

Officer Codding says he tries to be prepared with water bottles throughout his shift, but they're always warm. He says he does try to get into a shady spot or restaurant when he has to fill out paperwork.