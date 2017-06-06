FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Dog dies in 1st-alarm house fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 06 2017 06:16AM MST

Updated: Jun 06 2017 06:18AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters say a dog is dead and several residents are safe following a first-alarm house fire in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out overnight on Tuesday at a home near 68th Street and Osborn.

Firefighters found the dog dead inside the home and four residents escaped from the fire safely.

One woman was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. She is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories