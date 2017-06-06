Dog dies in 1st-alarm house fire

- Firefighters say a dog is dead and several residents are safe following a first-alarm house fire in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out overnight on Tuesday at a home near 68th Street and Osborn.

Firefighters found the dog dead inside the home and four residents escaped from the fire safely.

One woman was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. She is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.