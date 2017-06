- Police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a Surprise home.

The Surprise Police Department says the body was discovered just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the home near 178th Avenue and Caribbean Lane.

#surpriseaz police on scene of a body found inside a home 177th Ave & Carribean Ln #fox10phoenix A post shared by FOX 10 Phoenix (@fox10phoenix) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

The investigation is ongoing by police and the victim's identity has not been released.

