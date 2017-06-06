Keeping your pets safe in the Valley heat

- The sun is beating down on the trails, roads and backyards that your pets know and love.

"You get used to it and you forgot it impacts your animal, and they can't tell you, 'I'm really hot, I'm really thirsty,'" Michelle Austin said.

Michelle Austin with Ryan's Pet Supplies in Phoenix says there are things you can buy to keep your pets hydrated and cool; a wet bandana wrapped around their necks, little booties to save their paws from the pavement, portable water bowls and a first-aid kit, in case of emergency.

"Towels, cold compresses, emergency dog whistle, compass, so a variety of products to ensure if anything happens, you can keep safe," Austin said.

Safety in the heat includes leaving the dogs at home if you're planning a hot hike.

"Any type of dog, once you're getting up in the 90s, 95, take them hiking is real risky," Nancy Ward said.

But Nancy Ward, with the Pet Supply Store, adds even a walk down the street can be dangerous. Some signs of heat exhaustion are heavy panting, trying to find shade and not wanting to get up.

"Think of your dog like you would treat a small child," she said. "Make sure that your car is cool before you put him in there. Make sure you have water. Make sure that you're being their voice because they can't tell you when it's too hot."

Another tip for you is the five-second rule. If you put your hand on the ground you're planning on walking your dog on, and you can't hold your hand on there for five seconds, that means your dog should not be walking on that surface without any paw protection.