Garbage truck catches fire in Mesa

- A City of Mesa garbage truck caught fire Tuesday morning while on its collection route in the Alta Vista area.

Officials say there were no injuries and the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire once they arrived at the scene.

>>VIDEO: Trash truck on fire in Alta Vista area (courtesy of Lindsay Handley)

Mariano Reyes of the City of Mesa's Environmental Management and Sustainability Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were reports of an explosion heard in the area.

"The cause for the reported 'explosion' was caused by the tires exploding while the truck was on fire," added Reyes.

The fire did not spread to any nearby occupancies, per Forest Smith of the Mesa Fire Department.