Glendale police assume investigation into fatal shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Glendale Police Department has assumed the investigation into a fatal shooting involving an Avondale police officer.

Authorities say an Avondale police officer fatally shot a man who had pointed a gun at officers during a call Saturday night.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Donald Lee Cramer.

Officers were called to a home after receiving a call about someone having a gun at a residence.

Police say Cramer remained on the home's back patio area as officers tried to negotiate with him. Cramer allegedly pointed a gun at police and an Avondale officer fired his weapon.

Authorities say Cramer was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.