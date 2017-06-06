Ex-Peoria teacher pleads guilty in sex case involving girl

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- A former Peoria high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage student for three years has changed his plea to guilty in the case.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Brian Woolsey pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts each of sexual conduct with a minor and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

Woolsey was arrested in October 2015 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was 45 years old at the time.

Authorities say Woolsey began a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in January 2010 when he was a geometry teacher at Sunrise Mountain High School.

The two kept the relationship secret before the girl ended it in January 2013. She filed a police report in 2015.