Maricopa County election officials respond to Russian voting vendor hacking

- Officials with the Maricopa County Recorder's Office and Elections Department said Tuesday the department is not connected to Monday's report of a voting software vendor that was hacked by Russia's military intelligence.

According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon, officials said the Maricopa County Recorder's Office has an in-house IT department that builds its own voter registration software and electronic pollbook check-in system, and the Elections Department has no tabulation software that is connected to the internet.

The statement also said the IT department was already in the process of improving its security systems, prior to the release of the information.