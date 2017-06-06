STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Gilbert Police investigating fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle

Posted: Jun 06 2017 03:57PM MST

Updated: Jun 06 2017 04:20PM MST

GILBERT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Gilbert Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

According to Gilbert Police Department's verified Twitter page, the crash happened on Val Vista, between Ray and Williams Field Roads.

Police said drivers should expect road closures until 7:00 p.m., and drivers should avoid the area. Police have, so far, released few other information on what happened.

