Gilbert Police investigating fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle

- Gilbert Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

According to Gilbert Police Department's verified Twitter page, the crash happened on Val Vista, between Ray and Williams Field Roads.

(Can't see this Facebook video? Click here)



(Can't see this interactive map? Click here)



Police said drivers should expect road closures until 7:00 p.m., and drivers should avoid the area. Police have, so far, released few other information on what happened.

Serious vehicle versus motorcycle collision on Val Vista between Ray and Williams Field. Avoid the area while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/TA4Ia7Qtdf — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) June 6, 2017

UPDATE: Collision btwn car & motor on Val Vista btwn Ray & Williams Field now being investigated as fatal. Expect road closures till 7pm. https://t.co/jM3dGSVCRh — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) June 6, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.