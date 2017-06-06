SILENT WITNESS: Police search for man responsible for an armed robbert at a Phoenix hotel

- Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they look for a man, in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a hotel in Phoenix in late May.

According to a statement, the incident happened at 10:10 p.m., on May 20, at an America's Best Value Inn on 1550 N. 52nd Drive in Phoenix. The suspect reportedly entered the hotel, and asked if there was a restroom he could use. When he was told by an employee that there was not one available, the suspect allegedly walked up to the counter, and pointed a handgun at the clerk. The suspect then demanded money from the register, before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, 5' 7" tall and weighing 210 lbs. The suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts, black and white sleeve on his right elbow, with a black San Francisco Giants baseball hat and a black handgun.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre el caso, llama Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446)