Man arrested, accused of exposing himself to people near Tempe's A Mountain

- A Valley man is in jail and facing Indecent Exposure and sex abuse charges, after he allegedly targeted women in a parking lot near Tempe's "A" Mountain.

Police say Aaron Williams, 27, exposed himself to three victims and even grabbed one of them, at a parking lot below "A" Mountain. Police said although it was during the very early morning hours of Sunday, the parking lot was full of people, and several people saw Williams exposing himself.

On Tuessday, Williams made his initial court appearance. He is facing charges of sexual abuse, assault, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure.

According to police, Williams approached three people in the parking lot, told one of the victims she had "nice heels", and then asked that woman to step on his genitals with her shoes.

Williams then allegedly laid down between two vehicles in the lot.

Police said he exposed himself and grabbed the victim, forcing contact with her foot. Bond was set at $3,600 for Williams , but because Williams is currently on probation, his probation officer requested he not be released.

Williams is due back in court on June 12.