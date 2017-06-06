Phoenix-based American Airlines flight attendant accused of recording boys as they use the bathroom

A Phoenix-based flight attendant is facing nearly a dozen counts of Voyeurism, as he is accused of secretly recording boys and men using public bathrooms.

Gordon Nobriga, 50, may still be working as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Border Patrol agents said they discovered several videos of boys and men using the bathroom, during a search of Nobriga's cell phone.

Agents can search electronic devices, including personal cell phones, at border crossings, and it can be done without a warrant.

Federal investigators said Nobriga was in El Paso, Texas in 2016, attempting to leave the country, when Border Patrol agents searched his cell phone, and discovered videos of men and boys using a public restroom.

Agents forwarded the videos to Homeland Security investigators in Phoenix, and discovered the video was taken inside a restroom at a Phoenix Walmart. It appears there was a peephole in a stall, and the alleged victims did not notice.

Investigators reportedly identified two teenage victims, and Nobriga was arrested at Sky Harbor Airport in May. A judge allowed Nobriga to avoid jail, but he must wear a GPS ankle monitor.

During his first court appearance, Nobriga's attorney indicated that he may still be employed. American Airlines, meanwhile, has not confirmed whether or not Nobriga is still working as a flight attendant, and released a statement saying they are cooperating with law enforcement, and referred questions to Federal investigators.