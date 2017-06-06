Fatal crash shuts down southbound State Route 51 at McDowell in Phoenix

- A fatal crash has shut down the southbound lanes of State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire Department officials, two people, driving two separate vehicles, were killed, and it appears to be a wrong-way driving accident.

According to ADOT, all traffic must exit to westbound I-10 or the Loop 202, and there is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

The northbound lanes of State Route 51 are still open. DPS will reportedly be handling the investigation.

(Can't see this Facebook video? Click here)





SR 51 Southbound CLOSED McDowell due to crash. All traffic must exit at McDowell. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/9APwN3pWGD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

UPDATE! SR 51 is now CLOSED at I-10 EB. All traffic to exit to I-10 westbound or L-202. pic.twitter.com/Jc3iasF3VH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix online, on social media, and on-air for further updates.