Questions surrounding the right of border agents to search your electronic devices without a warrant

Reports of a Phoenix-based airline attendant's arrest, as well as the investigation surrounding his alleged involvement in incidents of recording men and boys as they use a public restroom, have people wondering under what circumstances will border agents be able to search a person's cellphone.

Gordon Nobriga's cellphone was reportedly searched, while he was attempting to leave the country. The videos were found during that search.

Federal officials said agents can search electronic devices at border crossings, without a warrant. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.