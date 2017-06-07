STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Governor: Arizona must curb wrong-way driving

By: Associated Press

Posted: Jun 07 2017 09:13AM MST

Updated: Jun 07 2017 09:15AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Gov. Doug Ducey is reacting to the latest fatal wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway by ordering state agencies to take steps that include expediting the deployment of new technology aimed at curbing the problem.

Ducey says the Tuesday evening wreck that killed two drivers and injured a third was a tragedy that warrants immediate state action on every available front.

Ducey says he wants all Arizonans to take the problem seriously and state and local law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement and public awareness.

Department of Transportation officials said recently that they planned this fall to deploy a pilot project for a wrong-way detection system using thermal camera technology to alert wrong-way drivers, other drivers and law enforcement.

Ducey says he wants that timetable advanced and scope of deployment broadened.

