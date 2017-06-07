Governor: Arizona must curb wrong-way driving

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's statement on wrong-way driving incidents in the Valley.

PHOENIX (AP) - Gov. Doug Ducey is reacting to the latest fatal wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway by ordering state agencies to take steps that include expediting the deployment of new technology aimed at curbing the problem.

Ducey says the Tuesday evening wreck that killed two drivers and injured a third was a tragedy that warrants immediate state action on every available front.

We must take action on wrong-way driving. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/HxFT4gthEp — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 7, 2017

Ducey says he wants all Arizonans to take the problem seriously and state and local law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement and public awareness.

Department of Transportation officials said recently that they planned this fall to deploy a pilot project for a wrong-way detection system using thermal camera technology to alert wrong-way drivers, other drivers and law enforcement.

Gov. Ducey statement on wrong way driving crashes. I still feel we need some sort of physical barrier. https://t.co/ox5MUMWLuh — Troy Hayden (@troyhaydenfox10) June 7, 2017

Governor I truly believe the public is eager for action on this. We"ve see too many innocents killed. #WrongWayDriver #fox10phoenix — John Hook (@JohnHookfox10) June 7, 2017

Ducey says he wants that timetable advanced and scope of deployment broadened.