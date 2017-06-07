Firefighters: Man stung several hundreds of times by bees

- Firefighters say a man has been airlifted to a nearby hospital after being stung several hundreds of times by bees in Peoria.

The Peoria Fire Department says the man is awake and alert after being stung near Lake Pleasant and the Loop 303 on Wednesday morning.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1396641250384418/

Bee sting patient near Lake Pleasant and 303 is awake and alert. Being flown by helicopter to hospital. — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) June 7, 2017

PFMD is responding to an adult male stung several hundred times by bees near Lake Pleasant and the 303 — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) June 7, 2017

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.