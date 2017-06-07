STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Firefighters: Man stung several hundreds of times by bees

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 07 2017 09:29AM MST

Updated: Jun 07 2017 09:47AM MST

PEORIA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Firefighters say a man has been airlifted to a nearby hospital after being stung several hundreds of times by bees in Peoria.

The Peoria Fire Department says the man is awake and alert after being stung near Lake Pleasant and the Loop 303 on Wednesday morning.

