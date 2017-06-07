STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Firefighters battling large tire fire in Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 07 2017 10:13AM MST

Updated: Jun 07 2017 10:26AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a large tire fire in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road on Wednesday morning. 

The fire is not threatening any nearby businesses, however, 19th Avenue is closed in both directions between Broadway and Roeser due to water lines across the road.

