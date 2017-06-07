Firefighters battling large tire fire in Phoenix

- Firefighters are battling a large tire fire in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews working to extinguish blaze in junk yard, shutting down 19th Ave between Lower Buckeye and Broadway. Smoke can be seen for miles pic.twitter.com/HSvwOAGgNK — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) June 7, 2017

The fire is not threatening any nearby businesses, however, 19th Avenue is closed in both directions between Broadway and Roeser due to water lines across the road.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1396656113716265/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.