Large remodel underway at north Phoenix school

- Since Madison Meadows was built and officially opened in 1957, thousands of students have walked through the same halls and classrooms in one of the oldest school districts in central Phoenix.

New beginnings, thanks to voters who approved a remodel, are a welcomed change that superintendent Dr. Quinn Kellis says have been a long time coming.

"We've looked across the entire country, the latest designs in architecture for middle schools," he said. "The students are going to feel like they're in college when they come to this school."

This used to be the library and front office, but the new campus will make those ever better and include updated science labs and steam classrooms, new art spaces and outdoor learning areas.

All the work to get there, project director Fred Bueler says, is good for the community too.

"There will be about 20 to 25 trade partners that we'll be working with and each of them will have 10 to 30 employees who will be on this job site, so it's going to have a pretty big impact on this community," he said. "Upwards of 2,500 people will be employed by this."

The school will be ready for the students after the holidays.