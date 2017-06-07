YCSO deputy finds meth in Pop-Tarts box during traffic stop

Eduardo Villalobos-Pizarro and Edger Rivera-Prieto are accused of transporting methamphetamine for sale and drug possession after a Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy discovered contraband in a box of Pop-Tarts in their truck.

- While driving north on Interstate 17 near Highway 169, a Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy saw a pickup truck speeding and weaving over the fog line at least twice.

The deputy stopped the green 2006 GMC Sierra, based on the moving violations. During a conversation with the driver, 35-year-old Eduardo Villalobos-Pizarro, the deputy noted extreme nervousness. There were also conflicting stories between Villalobos-Pizarro and his 39-year-old passenger, Edgar Rivera-Prieto.

YCSO's Dwight D'Evelyn said, "Based on his training and experience, the deputy suspected this pair could be concealing contraband."

After getting consent to search the truck, the deputy found a black plastic bundle containing over one pound of methamphetamine inside the back floor board. The truck was later impounded and another search revealed five more pounds of packaged meth inside a box of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries.

"Both denied any connection to the drug load except when Rivera blurted out an expletive as deputies opened the Pop-Tart box," added D'Evelyn.

Villalobos-Pizarro and Rivera-Prieto are from New Mexico.

"The suspects were booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including Transportation-Sale of Dangerous drugs, methamphetamine (1 count), and Possession of Dangerous drugs, methamphetamine, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. They remain in-custody, each on a $150,000 bond," added D'Evelyn.