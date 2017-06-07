Search underway for car and garage burglary suspects in Scottsdale

- Scottsdale Police are asking for the public's help, as they search for two suspects, in connection with a number of burglary and credit card theft incidents in North Scottsdale.

According to a statement, the car and garage burglaries happened on March 19th in North Scottsdale. Police, however, did not release a specific location on where the incidents took place. The suspects reportedly stole wallets, credit cards, golf clubs, and other items during those incidents, and later drove to the 15000 block of N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, where they allegedly dropped two credit cards that belonged to two different people.

The first suspect is described by Scottsdale Police as a white man, in his mid to late 20s, with a thin build, shaggy brown hair, multiple tattoos on arms, and boxed-in writing across his chest. This suspect is described as wearing a black tank top with the letters "LRG" across the front, jeans, and a red hat.

The second suspect is described by Scottsdale Police as a white man, in his late 20a to 30s, with a thin build, balding with very short brown hair, and was wearing a gray Los Angeles Dodgers t-shirt and shorts.

The suspects, according to police, were seen driving a 1996 to 2002 white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.