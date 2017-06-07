IT'S GONE: The last tent comes down at Phoenix's Tent City

- On Wednesday, it became official. After nearly a quarter of a century, the infamous and world-famous Tent City is closed, as the very last tent at the outdoor jail in Phoenix was taken down.

Earlier in the year, new Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced that Tent City is closed. At the time, he said that by doing so, the County will save $4.5 million, per year.

Tent City was the creation of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, over two decades ago. On Wednesday, Arpaio spoke, via telephone, to FOX 10 Phoenix about the last tent coming down, and said, "It's been a very successful program for 24 years, and I'm very proud of it."

As for the lot, Sheriff Penzone said it could become the new home to the MASH unit, which helps neglected or abused animals. It could also provide programs that help rehabilitate inmates.