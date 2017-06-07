BUILD THE NET? Man says netting can help prevent wrong-way driving

- As Arizona continues to deal with what appears to be a wrong-way driving epidemic that has resulted in dozens of accidents, one man said he has an idea to stop wrong-way drivers.

Civil Engineer Jeffrey Castaneda believes he has a solution to stop wrong way crashes: a physical barrier.

"When a wrong-way driver is entering the off-ramp, there'll be sensors in the road, there can be cameras, there can be all type of stuff, the netting will raise from the ground and it'll block the entrance," said Castaneda.

Castaneda said the netting will be harmless to the car, and the sensor will also set off big flashing lights. The system won't only attempt to stop the wrong-way driver, but alert the right way drivers as well.

"St the same time, further back on the freeway, it can say, 'hey, this exit's closed. Wrong way driver'," said Castaneda, who went on to say he was inspired to do something, after a deadly wrong-way crash that killed Grand Canyon University student Karli Richardson and her sister, Kelsey.

"I have two daughters not even close to driving age, and I can't even imagine going through what they're going through," said Castaneda.