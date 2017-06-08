STREAMING LIVE: Ex-FBI director James Comey testifies before Congress

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

10-year-old smells smoke, alerts family of house fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 08 2017 06:34AM MST

Updated: Jun 08 2017 06:41AM MST

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Firefighters say more than a dozen people are safe after a 10-year-old girl smelled smoke and alerted her family of a house fire inside a west Valley home.

The Phoenix Fire Department says 10-year-old Genesis woke up and smelled smoke inside the home near El Mirage and Thunderbirds Roads just after 1 a.m.

After smelling the smoke, Genesis woke up her grandfather, who then woke up everyone else inside the home and got them out safely.

Firefighters say there were 15 people were inside the home; 11 of whom live there and four visiting grandchildren.

The entire family has been displaced from the home.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories