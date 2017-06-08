10-year-old smells smoke, alerts family of house fire

- Firefighters say more than a dozen people are safe after a 10-year-old girl smelled smoke and alerted her family of a house fire inside a west Valley home.

The Phoenix Fire Department says 10-year-old Genesis woke up and smelled smoke inside the home near El Mirage and Thunderbirds Roads just after 1 a.m.

After smelling the smoke, Genesis woke up her grandfather, who then woke up everyone else inside the home and got them out safely.

10-yr old Genesis smelled smoke saved 14 family members from a house fire. Were talking no to grandma about this young hero @BAcostaFox10 pic.twitter.com/9I4J5HLHqq — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 8, 2017

Firefighters say there were 15 people were inside the home; 11 of whom live there and four visiting grandchildren.

The entire family has been displaced from the home.