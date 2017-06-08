Wildfires burning near small Arizona communities

BOWIE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Arizona say some residents have evacuated their homes but no structures have been damaged so far by lightning-caused wildfires burning grass and brush near small rural communities in Cochise County.

Cochise County sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas says 25 to 30 homes have been evacuated and that other residents are on pre-evacuation notice because of a fire near Dragoon, located 54 miles (87 kilometers) east of Tucson.

Authorities previously reported that some residents of the small Desert Mountain community near the Fort Bowie National Historic Site had evacuated Wednesday night, but Capas says there were no evacuations in effect as of Thursday morning.

The historic site is 86 miles (138.4 kilometers) east of Tucson.

Information on the Lizard, Antelope, Bowie, Boundary, Smith, Slim, Bear, Pinal and Snake Ridge fires:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/state/3

Bowie (AZ-A3S) 350 ac. Started 6/07. Loc 25 E of Bowie, AZ (32.155x109.4275). 3 SEATs, 1 T3 Helo, 1 T2IA Crew 1 2 T2 Crews ordered. — SWCC (@SWCCNewsNotes) June 8, 2017

#AntelopeFire 3 mi E of Dolan Springs, AZ; 140ac, forward progress has been stopped N, W and S. E side remains active. #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 8, 2017