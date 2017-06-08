STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

McCain says his confusing questions resulted from tiredness

By: Associated Press

Posted: Jun 08 2017 12:32PM MST

Updated: Jun 08 2017 12:33PM MST

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. John McCain suggests he was tired when he questioned fired FBI director James Comey, a performance that lit up Twitter with unsparing criticism.

The 80-year-old Arizona Republican jokes that maybe he shouldn't stay up late watching the Arizona Diamondbacks and says he missed an opportunity in Thursday's hearing.

McCain says he wants Comey to answer whether or not Trump's interactions with Comey constitute obstruction of justice.

McCain says, "I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people's heads."

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories