Mesa officials say private company employees are posing as city water resources employees

- Official with the City of Mesa issued a scam alert on Thursday, saying they were notified that a private company representing themselves as City of Mesa Water Resources employees has been canvassing neighborhoods.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Mesa city officials said the company has been attempting to gain access to homes to test water quality. The individuals are not City of Mesa employees, and city officials said City of Mesa Water Resources staff will never request to enter homes to collect samples.

City officials said if someone comes to your home, claiming to be from City of Mesa Water Resources, you should call (480)644-4444 to verify the person's identity. The city's Water Resources employees, according to the statement, always drive a city vehicle that has the city logo, will wear a uniform with their name and the city's logo, and will carry an identification badge.

If you are suspicious about someone attempting to gaina ccess to your home, you are asked to report the incident to Mesa Police.