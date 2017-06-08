Buckeye Police release body camera footage of June 2016 officer involved shooting

- NOTE: The video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Thursday, Buckeye Police released body camera footage of an officer involved shooting that took place nearly one year ago.

The officer involved shooting happened on June 25, 2016, at the 20000 block of West Wayland Drive, and the suspect was identified as William Ferguson, 30. According to the statement, the officers responded to a report from family members that Ferguson had shot his wife, identified as 36-year-old Breanne Ferguson.

When the officers arrived, Buckeye Police officials said Ferguson, who was heavily armed, started firing rounds at the officers, and the officers were forced to respond with gunfire.

Buckeye Police officials said the video's release was delayed, at the request of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, who requested them to wait until the case is resolved. On May 30, the County Attorney's Office sent a letter addressed to Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall, which states the Office's Shooting Review Board believe the officers involved did not commit any act that warrants criminal prosecution.