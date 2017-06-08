FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

ASU Police searching for man who exposed himself to a female

Posted: Jun 08 2017 08:24PM MST

Updated: Jun 08 2017 08:24PM MST

TEMPE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - ASU Police are looking for a man in his 60s, in connection with an alleged exposure incident at Arizona State University's Tempe Campus.

According to a flyer released by ASU Police, the man is described as a clean shaven white man with a bald head, and wearing glasses. Police said they do not know of the man's height and weight. The incident reportedly took place at the Education Lecture Hall, at around 1:30 p.m. on June 6.

Anyone with information should contact ASU Police.

