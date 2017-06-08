ASU Police searching for man who exposed himself to a female

- ASU Police are looking for a man in his 60s, in connection with an alleged exposure incident at Arizona State University's Tempe Campus.

According to a flyer released by ASU Police, the man is described as a clean shaven white man with a bald head, and wearing glasses. Police said they do not know of the man's height and weight. The incident reportedly took place at the Education Lecture Hall, at around 1:30 p.m. on June 6.

(Can't see this interactive map? Click here)



UPDATE--A composite sketch has been added to Tuesday's sexual public indecency case at Tempe campus Education Lecture Hall. pic.twitter.com/KNzuUpkCxb — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) June 9, 2017

Anyone with information should contact ASU Police.