Police: Man shot multiple times, suspect on the loose

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 09 2017 05:29AM MST

Updated: Jun 09 2017 05:37AM MST

TOLLESON, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say a suspect is on the loose after shooting a man multiple times at a Tolleson intersection.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Thursday when the suspect walked up to a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Illini Street and shot the driver with a rifle multiple times.

After the shooting, the victim exited his vehicle and walked to a nearby home where he was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is still outstanding and there is no viable description, according to police.

If you have any information, please call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

 

