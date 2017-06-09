Police: Man shot multiple times, suspect on the loose

- Police say a suspect is on the loose after shooting a man multiple times at a Tolleson intersection.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Thursday when the suspect walked up to a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Illini Street and shot the driver with a rifle multiple times.

.@phoenixpolice crews still on scene of overnight shooting at 91st Ave and Illini. 1 person shot in chest transported to hosp. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/ShLg01ZtoM — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 9, 2017

After the shooting, the victim exited his vehicle and walked to a nearby home where he was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is still outstanding and there is no viable description, according to police.

If you have any information, please call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.