Police seek Circle K robbery suspect in Phoenix

- The Circle K on 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix is a busy stop for people fueling up or stopping by the convenience store.

Inside it was also the scene of a very scary armed robbery, according to Silent Witness.

"Criminals seek opportunity if there's a lot of people there, it's a good deterrent, so he was probably waiting for what he thought was the right opportunity," Sgt. Jaime Rothschild said.

Sgt. Rothschild says the surveillance video is crisp and clear and shows a man walking in at 2:36 a.m. trying to buy cigarettes. When he told the clerk he left his wallet in his car, the clear video shows him heading back to the vehicle.

What happens next could have been a situation of life or death.

"When he comes back in, he shows a gun in his waistband and asks for more cigarettes," Sgt. Rothschild said. "When you do display a weapon, it's the potential to hurt an innocent person, a bystander, even yourself. It's much greater."

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25 years old, 5'8" and about 170 pounds.

Police want to catch the suspect before he strikes again and they worry the next time something could go wrong.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.