Driver arrested for DUI following deadly crash in Chandler

- Police say a driver has been arrested for DUI following a crash in Chandler that killed one person.

Chandler police say the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Friday near Price and Elliot Roads when a vehicle entered North Price Road from an access bridge street and struck another vehicle, which was traveling northbound on North Price Road.

The driver of the first vehicle that entered Price Road from the access bridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was not seriously injured and was arrested for DUI.

The investigation is ongoing by police.