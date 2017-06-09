STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Medical evacuation closes Westbound I-10 for some time

Posted: Jun 09 2017 02:16PM MST

Updated: Jun 09 2017 02:53PM MST

Westbound Interstate 10 is reportedly closed at 355th Avenue, after a rollover crash involving a single vehicle.

On its Twitter page, Buckeye Valley Fire District officials said a medical helicopter will land in the area to take an adult female to an area trauma center.

There are few details yet on what happened.

The road has since been reopened.

