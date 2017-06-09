Medical evacuation closes Westbound I-10 for some time

Westbound Interstate 10 is reportedly closed at 355th Avenue, after a rollover crash involving a single vehicle.

On its Twitter page, Buckeye Valley Fire District officials said a medical helicopter will land in the area to take an adult female to an area trauma center.

There are few details yet on what happened.

(Can't see this interactive map? Click here)

Adult female being flown to area trauma center after single vehicle rollover. WB I-10 will be closed at 355 ave for Medical helecopter. pic.twitter.com/yPE4OTHTrC — Buckeye Valley Fire (@BvfdAz) June 9, 2017

I-10 wb at 355ave shut down to land a medical helicopter after single vehicle rollover. pic.twitter.com/84mGIuaKJc — Buckeye Valley Fire (@BvfdAz) June 9, 2017

The road has since been reopened.