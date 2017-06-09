Man seriously hurt following hit-and-run incident in Phoenix

- A man is in critical condition Friday, following a hit-and-run tonight after a hit an run. Now, Phoenix Police is looking for the driver responsible.

The incident happened at the intersection of Central and Osborn. Witnesses said the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when a white sedan hit him and drove off.

"It's just shocking," said Will Johnson. "It's disturbing that people would do that."

Johnson, along with Rodney Masker, were sitting at a red light at the intersection, and said that out of nowhere, they saw what appears to be a white Chrysler sedan traveling south on Central, and hit the man as he was crossing in the crosswalk on Osborn.

"Just ran right into him," said Masker. "Gentleman went up into the air probably five to six feet. Flew and hit the corner lamppost and just dropped."

"He was bleeding profusly from the head," said Johnson. "It was pretty bad, but the person didn't stop. They just drove away."

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"This guy was in the crosswalk. He had the right away and this guy got mowed down. It's just very sad," said Johnson.

Police have yet to release an exact description of the car and the suspect. Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.