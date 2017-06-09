Donations urgently needed for Central Arizona Shelter Services

- There's an urgent need for donations to help homeless people beat the heat in Phoenix.

Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), located near 15th Avenue and Madison Street, has a storage room where bottled water is stored. That room is now empty.

Officials with the shelter said it has enough water to hand out each day, but does not have any water on reserve. Officials said more homeless people are turning to the shelter to stay cool in this heat, and each of its 470 beds is occupied each night.

The shelter is seeking donations of water, hats, deodorant and sunscreen.

"You just have to look at the client's faces each afternoon as they return to shelter at 3," said J. David smith, Development Director with CASS. "It's the hottest time of the day, and having cold water available to them is so important and they're so grateful. You'll see a smile across their faces. They're very effusive in their thanks, they just are very appreciative."

CASS officials said its family shelter with 120 beds is full every night, and overflow shelters are also being accessed.

Second Chances Saturday

Beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, volunteers will be helping the homeless outside CASS, in what is called "Second Chance Saturday.

People will be handing out water, supplies, socks, backpacks, wash cloths, shoes and first aid supplies, as well as giving free haircuts.

