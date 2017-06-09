Non-profit taking applications for first tiny home community for veterans in Downtown Phoenix

- On Friday, a non-profit began taking applications for the first "tiny home" community for veterans.

The community is known as "The Village on 13th", and it is located in Downtown Phoenix. The community will consist of micro-homes and other affordable housing to those who served the country.

The plan is to build three of the microhomes at a lot near 13th Avenue and Washington Street, and there are plans to break ground this summer, and have the homes built by fall.

Officials said the homes can be built at a fraction of the cost of a traditional home.