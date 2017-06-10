Elderly woman targeted in fraud scheme

- Police are offering a reward for a man who's accused of withdrawing $12,000 from the account of a valley senior citizen.

According to Silent Witness spokesperson Sgt. James Rothschild, the man contacted the woman at a Fry's parking lot near 20th Street and Campbell on Wednesday March 22nd. Police say he offered to fix a dent in her vehicle, and he followed her to her home and told he would need $4500 to rent tools for the job. The victim agreed and withdrew the money. The following Monday, March 27th, the man returned and persuaded her to withdraw an additional $8000 so that he could use the cash to get the $4500 back.

The woman has not seen the man since, and he never performed the work on her vehicle. The person is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, six feet tall, weighing 300 pounds, with a goatee.

If you have any information about the crime, you're advised to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.