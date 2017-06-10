SILENT WITNESS: Phoenix Police searching for armed suspect who robbed Phoenix Subway

- Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a west Phoenix Subway on Friday, April 28, 2017.

At around 5:45 p.m., the suspect entered the Subway and ordered a sandwich.

When he reached the end of the line to pay, he is seen whispering to the 17-year-old employee to give him all of the money from the register.

He then showed the employee a handgun in his pocket.

The employee complied and gave him the money.

He was last seen on foot jumping the wall leading to 89th Drive.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a beanie, a tank top, black and white checkered shorts, and black shoes. He also had tattoos covering both of his arms, chest and back.

Police ask that if you know any information, you are to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.