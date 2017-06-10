FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

'The Thing' claims title as Arizona's most bizarre landmark

BENSON, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Every state is home to quirky, odd things. Here in Arizona, we have many bizarre or embarrassing spots like Santa Claus, Arizona, or Nothing, Arizona, and even the Flintsones park in Northern Arizona.

But according to Mandatory, nothing comes close to 'The Thing.'

The roadside attraction is advertised for miles when you're cruising on the I-10 freeway near Benson. 

The exhibit was made by creator Homer Tate, who had a love for creating odd wood carvings. It was purchased by Thomas Binkley Prince and by 1965, it was a staple in the Arizona desert.

The real question remains -- how many people actually step foot into the 'museum' and look at 'The Thing?'

(Don't worry, we won't tell you what the Thing really is, we don't want to spoil it for you, after all).

Here are other most bizarre or embarrassing state landmarks:

 

1. Alabama - Boll Weevil Monument (Enterprise, AL)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, alabama boll weevil monument

2. Alaska - The World's Largest Santa (Fairbanks, AK)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, alaska world's largest santa

3. Arkansas - Popeye (Alma, AR)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, arkansas popeye

4. California - International Banana Museum (Mecca, CA)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, california international banana museum

5. Colorado - Blucifer, the Creepiest Horse in the World (Denver, CO)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, colorado blucifer horse

6. Connecticut - Cushing Brain Collection (New Haven, CT)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, connecticut cushing brain collection

7. Delaware - Miles the Monster (Dover, DE)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, delaware miles the monster

8. Florida - World's Largest Chicken Wing (Madeira Beach, FL)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, florida world's largest chicken wing

9. Georgia - Jimmy Carter Peanut State (Plains, GA)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, georgia jimmy carter peanut statue

10. Hawaii - Kalaupapa Leper Colony (Kalaupapa, HI)

most bizarre or embarrassing landmark from each state, hawaii kalaupapa leper colony

Check out the rest of the 39 states on Mandatory.

