Mighty Mud Mania in Scottsdale encourages maxium fun and filth

- For most of their lives kids are told, "Don't get dirty," but on Saturday morning, that's all kids were doing.

The annual "Mighty Mud Mania" at Chaparral Park encourages kids of all ages to jump in and get covered head to toe.

From sticky obstacle courses to sludgy car washes, the clothes were filthy, the smiles were wide and the mud was everywhere.

And even though it's fun getting down and dirty, getting cleaned off feels pretty nice, too.