MCSO divers recover body of man who drowned in Bartlett Lake

- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the body of an adult male in his 20's at Bartlett Lake in Scottsdale.

Witnesses say the wife and husband were near the rocks at Rattlesnake Cove when the husband swam deeper into the water and couldn't swim.

The MCSO divers recovered his body Saturday afternoon.

