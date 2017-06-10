FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

MCSO divers recover body of man who drowned in Bartlett Lake

Posted: Jun 10 2017 05:36PM MST

Updated: Jun 10 2017 05:45PM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the body of an adult male in his 20's  at Bartlett Lake in Scottsdale.

Witnesses say the wife and husband were near the rocks at Rattlesnake Cove when the husband swam deeper into the water and couldn't swim.

The MCSO divers recovered his body Saturday afternoon.

 

