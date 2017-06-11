Vehicle crashes into group of people at a bar in west Phoenix

- Police are searching for a vehicle that drove into a group of people in Phoenix early Sunday.

The crash happened early Sunday at about 2:45 a.m. near 42nd Avenue and Thunderbird.

Police say a crowd of people were standing outside of Daddy-O's grill when the driver of a blue sedan allegedly plowed into them.

An adult male and female were taken to the hospital. A third victim stayed on scene to talk to police.

The driver of that sedan and a passenger ditched the vehicle and fled the scene, according to Phoenix Police.

The two victims suffered serious injuries, but they are both expected to survive.

Fox 10 has been told that this accident may have been deliberate. Police shut down streets in order to investigate, and they are now reportedly searching for the suspects.