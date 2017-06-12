Glendale mother accused of smothering 5-month-old to death

- A Glendale mother faces murder charges after police say she smothered her 5-month-old baby with a blanket.

Glendale police say 23-year-old Amber Sagarnaga was arrested after she smothered her daughter with a comforter blanket on June 9.

Police say Sagarnaga's fiance called 911 after finding his daughter unresponsive and not breathing in her pack and play near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The infant was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Investigators say Sagarnaga admitted to placing a heavy comforter over the baby's head and pushed down on her face to stop her from crying.

Sagarnaga said afterwards the baby continued to cry and she left the comforter over the baby's face for hours while she slept.

The Arizona Department of Child Services took custody of two other small children living in the home.

Sagarnaga faces second-degree murder charges.