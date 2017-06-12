Firefighters battling junkyard fire in Phoenix

- Firefighters in Phoenix are battling a junkyard fire.

According to fire officials, the 1st Alarm fire is happening at the 3200 block of W. Broadway Road, and early reports indicate the fire scene is a large junkyard, and the fire is within a large pile of debris.

Phoenix Fire crews have reportedly set up large defensive water streams to control the fire, and will reportedly protect any exposures located within the fire's area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.