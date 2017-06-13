Man arrested with weapons at Phoenix Comicon pleads not guilty

- A heavily armed man who was arrested at Phoenix Comicon has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Mathew Sterling, 30, was wearing all black clothing, body armor and was heavily armed when he allegedly made threats towards police officers inside the Phoenix Convention Center during Phoenix Comicon on May 25.

Police arrested Sterling after they were reportedly tipped off by a woman who said the suspect was taking pictures of officers and posting threats against them on social media.

Sterling also allegedly threatened Jason David Frank, a performer at Phoenix Comicon.

It's unfortunate things happen, but I will not let things distract me from my fans. JDF https://t.co/M3ccWbSBmL — Jason David Frank (@jdfffn) May 27, 2017

Following Sterling's arrest, many security changes occurred, including the banning of prop weapons.

Sterling faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

He's being held on $1 million cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.