STREAMING LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies at Senate hearing

$60K reward offered for escaped inmates in Putnam County

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Man arrested with weapons at Phoenix Comicon pleads not guilty

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 13 2017 10:04AM MST

Updated: Jun 13 2017 12:13PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A heavily armed man who was arrested at Phoenix Comicon has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Mathew Sterling, 30, was wearing all black clothing, body armor and was heavily armed when he allegedly made threats towards police officers inside the Phoenix Convention Center during Phoenix Comicon on May 25.

Police arrested Sterling after they were reportedly tipped off by a woman who said the suspect was taking pictures of officers and posting threats against them on social media.

Sterling also allegedly threatened Jason David Frank, a performer at Phoenix Comicon.

Following Sterling's arrest, many security changes occurred, including the banning of prop weapons.

Sterling faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

He's being held on $1 million cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories