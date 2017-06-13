Phoenix-area man gets 'covfefe' license plate

- A Valley man has ordered and received a new personalized Arizona license plate with the misspelled word recently tweeted by President Donald Trump.

The man's license plate reads "covfefe," which was tweeted by President Trump on May 30.

President Trump later deleted the tweet and followed up with another tweet asking Twitter what "covfefe" actually meant.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

People in other states, including California, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, have also reportedly ordered similar license plates.