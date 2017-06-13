Phoenix-area man gets 'covfefe' license plate

STREAMING LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies at Senate hearing

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 13 2017 10:40AM MST

Updated: Jun 13 2017 10:42AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A Valley man has ordered and received a new personalized Arizona license plate with the misspelled word recently tweeted by President Donald Trump.

The man's license plate reads "covfefe," which was tweeted by President Trump on May 30.

President Trump later deleted the tweet and followed up with another tweet asking Twitter what "covfefe" actually meant.

People in other states, including California, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, have also reportedly ordered similar license plates.

