Murder trial underway for woman in 2011 death of Ame Deal

Related Headlines Murder trial begins for 2011 foot locker death

PHOENIX (AP) - The trial began for a Arizona woman charged with murder in the death of 10-year-old Ame Deal.

Opening statements began Monday as Ame's cousin, Sammantha Allen, is accused of helping her husband, John Allen, lock Deal in a plastic storage box and leaving her outside overnight in the middle of July in 2011.

Related VideoView Larger

Deal suffocated and was found dead the next day as temperatures reached over 100 degrees.

Prosecutors told jurors Allen locked Deal in the box as a punishment for taking a Popsicle without asking.

Allen's attorney argued the form of punishment was commonplace in the household and was done at the request of Deal's aunt, Cynthia Stoltzmann.

The defense argued while Samantha Allen was almost certainly guilty of child abuse, she was not guilty of murder.