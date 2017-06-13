Tempe autism school needs help after burst pipe results in flood

- At St. Dominic Savio, routine is key and not just because it's a school, but because the students at this academy have autism.

That's why when teachers discovered flooding in the school due to a burst pipe, they were devastated.

"We have a great school community and our staff responded, got down here and we all just banded together and started to get the water out as quickly as we could," Corrina Ndolo said.

Director Corrina Ndolo says the year-round academy was just wrapping up a two-week break, but not returning to school for longer could be damaging to students.

"This is a safe place for them, this is their favorite place to be," she said. "They love being here. Even being on a two-week break is challenging for a lot of our kids. They're putting on their backpack everyday asking for school, so it's challenging."

Teachers were able to salvage some sensory equipment, but lost furniture and other learning tools to water damage. Corrina says she hopes to have a temporary space to conduct class in as soon as next Monday, but a long-term solution is still in the works.

"It won't be quite the same, of course, without all of our equipment," she said.

The school has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for repairs due to the flooding. If you would like to donate, click here.