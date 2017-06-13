Scottsdale firefighters rescue fire engineer's father-in-law

- Fire officials said there is a personal side to what would otherwise be an average house fire Tuesday.

The fire, according to Phoenix Fire Department, happened at the 5500 block of Cheery Lynn Road. Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters were called out to the scene, and the fire reportedly spread to the attic space of the home, causing significant damage.

The home address, according to Phoenix Fire officials, was recognized by a Scottsdale fire unit as where their fire engineer's father-in-law lives in, and it was that very crew who treated and transported the resident. The man, identified as being in his 70s, suffered minor burns to both of his arms.

Firefighters said the man was "very lucky". An investigation into the fire is ongoing.