CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Phoenix Police SWAT team arrests assault suspect in Downtown Phoenix

- The dramatic arrest of an assault suspect in Downtown Phoenix Tuesday was caught on video.

Police officers, guns drawn, were seen surrounding a white car and ordered two people inside to exit with their hands up. The driver got out first, but tensions rise as the passenger begins to exit the vehicle.

Police, not taking any chances, ordered him to freeze, while an officer was seen moving in from behind and tackling the suspect, slamming him onto the hood of a police vehicle.

Phoenix Police officials have said little about the incident, but did confirm the suspect is part of an ongoing investigation.