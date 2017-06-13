STRANGE: Paper appears to "fall from the sky" in Downtown Phoenix

- A strange situation developed in Downtown Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, as hundreds of pieces of paper appeared to fall from the sky.

Xochitl Segura and Jason Stirling were sitting in their apartment in in the afternoon, when they saw it happen.

"I was in the living room and I just a bunch of stuff falling from the sky," said Segura.

"It was weird, we saw like magazine clippings, documents, pieces of cardboard, it was really bizarre," said Stirling.

Some of the papers were reciepts and orders from AJS Auto Parts. Officials with that company said they received plenty of calls about the incident, but it wasn't a new ad campaign from them, and they were just as confused as everyone else.

AJS officials said the company they recycle with also didn't have an explanation.